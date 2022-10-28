Leicester vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on TV & stream online

Manchester City will take on Leicester City in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's team is only two points behind league leaders Arsenal and will hope to keep winning to put pressure on the Gunners in the title race.

Erling Haaland has been exceptional for Man City and will once again the player to watch out for the Blues who have lost only once in their previous five league outings, although the Norwegian is an injury doubt heading into the weekend.

Leicester City are unbeaten in three matches and will look to cause an upset to make it three Premier League wins in a row.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester City vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Leicester City vs Man City Date: October 29, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 5:00pm IST Venue: King Power Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Leicester City vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will show the game between Leicester City and Manchester City in the United Kingdom (UK), with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Leicester City vs Manchester City on the Star Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport website/app US USA Network, Universo fuboTV India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar

Leicester City squad & team news

Brendan Rodgers has received good news in terms of Leicester City's injury list. Wilfred Ndidi and Jonny Evans are likely to be back in the squad following injury lay-offs.

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees and won't be part of the matchday squad.

Leicester City predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Faes, Amartey, Justin; Soumare Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Smithies, Iversen Defenders Justin, Faes, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas Midfielders Barnes, Tielemas, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will have to wait to find out if Erling Haaland, who hasn't missed a Premier League game for Man City so far, can take part in the upcoming fixture. The striker had to be substituted against Borussia Dortmund due to an issue with his foot.

Joao Cancelo also remains a doubt while Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are long-term absentees.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish