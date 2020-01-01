Rodgers confirms Leicester players showing signs of coronavirus but Watford game goes ahead

The Foxes boss has revealed that certain members of his first-team squad have been forced to take in a period of self-isolation

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that “a few players” in his Leicester squad have shown “symptoms and signs” of coronavirus.

As a result, the Foxes have made sure that those concerned are taking in a period of self-isolation.

They have been kept away from the rest of the first-team fold, in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading, but it remains to be seen what view authorities will take on the situation at the King Power Stadium.

As things stand, Leicester’s trip to on Saturday is due to take place as planned.

Arsenal, however, saw their Premier League meeting with Manchester City postponed on Wednesday after members of the Gunners staff came into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis – who has tested positive for Covid-19 - during a encounter between the two clubs.

There is no indication at present that the Foxes will be forced to shelve their plans to head to Vicarage Road.

Rodgers believes all regulations have been adhered to, telling reporters: “We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus).

“We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad.”

English football has so far avoided making the drastic calls which other leading divisions in Europe have been forced into.

has shut down in - with defender Daniele Rugani and striker Manolo Gabbiadini contracting coronavirus - with La Liga revealing that they will be doing likewise for the next two rounds of fixtures.

Various other leagues have moved games behind closed doors, while similar events are being played out in the and Europa League.

Rodgers is among those hoping that turnstiles can remain open in , but admits that Leicester and their domestic rivals must listen and adhere to the advice of relevant authorities.

He added: “Of course, from a football perspective, it would be a shame, but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this.

“Working in football, it’s about having that agility to move with what’s happening in football. We’re guided by football and federations. We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal.

“The game is all about the players and the fans. If you have one of those not there, it’s obviously not the same.”