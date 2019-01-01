Leicester loanee Tielemans keeping options open amid Man Utd links

The Belgium international midfielder admits he could be part of "something great" with the Foxes, but is also attracting interest from elsewhere

Youri Tielemans could be part of “something great” at Leicester, but a midfielder taking in a loan spell at the Foxes from is yet to make a future call amid reports of interest from .

The international made his way to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

A short-term agreement through to the end of the season saw him complete a switch to the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made an impressive impact in English football, sparking talk of interest from Old Trafford, and is reluctant to speculate at this stage on what his next move might be.

Tielemans told Sky Sports: "I do not know what is going to happen this summer.

"I feel really good here, but I have to see the other options too. That is normal, and I do not have to rush myself.

"We are now in April and we will see over the next months.

"At Leicester, I can be part of something great. They will have a new training ground, the stadium will be much better than it is now with more fans coming over.

"So it can be something great for the future."

Tielemans believes the style of play favoured by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers suits his game, suggesting that the one goal and four assists he has recorded so far could be just the start of a long-term contribution.

He added: "The style of play we play here suits me best.

"I can play free here and thinking about the offensive play when we have the ball, and when I do not have the ball, I try to manage the team and organise the defensive part.

"But I feel really good in this team and my team-mates help me a lot to adapt to the style and the gaffer helps me a lot too, so it is really easy."

Tielemans’ loan deal at Leicester does not include an option to buy, with it suggested that an offer of around £40 million ($52m) would be required in order for any suitor to land him from Monaco on a permanent basis.