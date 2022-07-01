Leicester City’s Daka describes Premier League debut season in glowing terms

A year ago, the Zambian completed a move to the former English champions and went on to be the club’s third top scorer

Zambia international Patson Daka has celebrated one year since he joined Premier League side Leicester City with a moving message.

The Foxes signed the Chipolopolo star in a £23m deal from Salzburg in June 2021 after an impressive outing with the Austrian side. Daka has now described his Premier League debut season as a pleasant journey.

"It’s not where you start the journey, it’s not where you finish the journey, it’s the journey. Life is a pleasant journey," the Zambian wrote on his social media pages.

"Exactly one year today [June 30] as a Fox with unforgettable moments."

Daka managed to score 11 goals – five of which were in the Premier League - in his first season with Leicester and ended up as the club’s third-highest scorer. He was selected in the starting XI in 13 of his 23 appearances across their 38 fixtures and came on as a substitute on 10 occasions.

He made his last appearance in a league game on May 15, playing only nine minutes for Leicester versus Watford in a 5-1 success, and his last goal came against Everton on May 8, in a 2-1 defeat.

As the Zambian looks forward to yet another season with the King Power Stadium club, he has been advised to ensure there is consistency in his game in order to improve.

"I think he has done well [last season]," Collins Mbesuma, a former Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates star, advised his compatriot.

"I think what he just needs is just consistency. For sure, he is playing under good coaches and in a good environment. I think he just has to keep on improving."

Ahead of the Premier League season set to start on August 7, Daka and his Foxes teammates are expected to play a number of friendly games including a trip to face OH Leuven in Belgium before matches against Notts County, Preston North End, and Derby County.

Their final match will be against La Liga side Sevilla at the King Power Stadium, which will round off their pre-season engagements.