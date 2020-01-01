Leicester City missed Ndidi against Aston Villa – Rodgers

The Nigeria international suffered a knock in training and could not play a part against Dean Smith’s men

manager Brendan Rodgers acknowledged his side missed the services of Wilfred Ndidi in their first leg League Cup semi-final clash against on Wednesday night.

’s Kelechi Iheanacho struck in the 74th minute to cancel out Frederic Guilbert’s first-half opener as the Foxes secured a 1-1 draw with Villa at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi missed the encounter after suffering an injury in training on Tuesday which will rule him out of action for the rest of January.

Rodgers admitted his side lacked aggression against Dean Smith’s men in the absence of the 23-year-old combative midfielder.

“I felt we needed that aggression in the team,” Rodgers told LCFC TV.

“Wilf [Ndidi] coming out, I thought there was going to be a more football game, that the player in that position will get a lot of the ball, but we didn’t use it well enough and fast enough.”

Ndidi has been a prominent figure for the Foxes this term, helping them to second spot on the Premier League table before his injury setback.

In total, the Super Eagles star has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season.