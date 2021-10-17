‘It still feels like a dream' – Leicester City’s Daka revels after maiden goal against Manchester United

Leicester City striker Patson Daka has revealed his happiness after notching his first Premier League goal in a 4-2 win against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Zambia international, who joined the Foxes from Red Bull Salzburg at the start of the new campaign, came off the bench with 13 minutes left to the final whistle and scored the fourth goal which put the game beyond United’s reach.



With that, he became the first Zambian to score in the English top flight.

Playing at King Power Stadium, it was the Red Devils who took the lead courtesy of Mason Greenwood In the 19th minute but Leicester levelled the score through Youri Tielemans in the 31st minute.

Caglar Soyuncu then put Leicester 2-1 up in the 78th minute but Man United moved level courtesy of substitute Marcus Rashford in the 82nd minute but Jamie Vardy made it 3-2 a minute later.

Daka, who has managed 39 minutes in two appearances in the top-flight, was introduced by manager Brendan Rodgers in the 77th minute for Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho, and he put the last nail into Man United’s coffin after drilling home the fourth at the stroke of full time.

Daka has explained his happiness at realising a Premier League dream after opening his account and he told LCFC TV: “It meant so much to me for my confidence, and it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to.

“It still feels like a dream, and I don’t want to wake up! I’m just so excited and happy that I got to open my scoring account with this club, and I look forward to many more.

“I was just praying that I shouldn’t make any mistake because it’s so crazy. I had to concentrate fully and I managed to score, which was very important.

“It was really important for me, for my confidence, but also for the team. It was a very crazy game, very intense against a tough opponent, and it’s all because of the support that I received from my teammates, from the coaching staff, and everyone at the club, including the fans. To get the goal, it gives me an extra boost for my confidence.”

When asked about what manager Rodgers said to him when coming on, Daka revealed: “He just told me to go and pick up from where Kelechi [Iheanacho] had left, because he did his very best, and he did everything that he could, so it was my time now to go and do my very best.

“He told me: ‘Don’t have pressure, just do what you do’, and that’s what I went to do.

“It’s not something that will make us go crazy, because there’s still a lot of games ahead of us, and we have to concentrate on the game in Russia.

“There’s no time to really dwell on this victory. We have to focus on the next game.”

Leicester will shift their focus to the Europa League where they set to face Spartak Moscow at Otkrytie Bank Arena on Wednesday, before they return to league action with an away game against promoted side Brentford on Sunday.