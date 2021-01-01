Leicester City boss Rodgers expects Ndidi to be out of action for 10 days

The Nigeria international could not complete his side’s outing against the Toffees at Goodison Park due to injury

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expects Wilfred Ndidi to be out of action for about 10 days after suffering a hamstring problem.

The midfielder only featured for 42 minutes before he was replaced by Papy Mendy in their Premier League draw against Everton on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has now been confirmed to have suffered a hamstring injury which would see him sidelined a week or two

The midfielder will subsequently miss the Foxes’ Premier League game against Leeds United at the King Power Stadium on January 31.

The Northern Irish tactician has predicted when he is expecting the Nigeria international back to action.

"It’s just a slight tear [for Ndidi]. He will be [out for] a week to 10 days, which is unfortunate,” Rodgers said in a press conference.

“But sometimes hamstrings can be much longer than that."

Ndidi has been struggling with various injuries since the start of the 2020-21 season which have limited his playing time to 15 games across all competitions.

The midfielder recently returned from a groin injury he suffered in September which ruled him out of action for more than three months.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since teaming up with the club from Belgian side Genk.

The midfielder has played more than 135 games across all competitions and last season he featured prominently as the Foxes qualified for the Europa League.

Ndidi remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and has 36 caps for the West Africans since his debut in 2015.

The absence of the midfielder contributed to the Super Eagles' struggle against Sierra Leone in November during their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The three-time African champions managed to pick up two draws in the outings which delayed their qualification for the continental tournament in Cameroon.