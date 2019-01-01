Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers gives update on Islam Slimani's future

The 30-year-old is on loan with Fenerbahce where he has not played a game since February

manager Brendan Rodgers disclosed that Islam Slimani who is loan at will be assessed at the end of the season before any transfer decision is made.

The Algerian attacker was sent out on a season-long loan to Ersun Yanal's side in August after failing to secure regular playing time at the King Power Stadium.

His switch to has not been convincing as expected having returned just five goals in 25 matches across all competitions this campaign.

Slimani's last outing for the Yellow Canaries was back in February in their Uefa defeat to but he is now attracting interests from Greek side Olympiacos and his former club Lisbon who are targeting a loan deal.

With two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, Rodgers who is yet to see the talisman in action stated that he needs to look at him upon his return from Turkey before deciding on his future.

“Yes, I have my own idea,” Rodgers was quoted by Leicestershire Live.

“It has obviously been a difficult one for him and, listen, sometimes it just doesn’t work out at a club. That is the way it is.

“But I am in discussions with Jon Rudkin [director of football] and the club in terms of all the players and where we are at, and making sure all our group is strong, and he is one of the players I need to look at and assess what he is doing.”