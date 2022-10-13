Legendary manager Gallardo set to leave River Plate: 'It has been a beautiful story'

Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate's most successful manager, is set to step down and end his eight-year tenure in charge of the Argentinian giants.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gallardo announced at a press conference on Thursday that he will end his time with the club once his contract expires in December, having originally taken over in June 2014.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallardo will leave as the club's winningest manager, having claimed 14 titles during his time with the club. Gallardo, who played for the likes of PSG, Monaco, D.C. United, River and Argentina's national team during his playing career, won the Copa Libertadores twice during his tenure.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Beyond the sadness, I have an inner peace that makes me feel good about myself," Gallardo said. "I’m very proud of the road I’ve travelled. We have experienced some great things over the years. The time we have dedicated all these years to our beloved club has been beautiful. But everything has an end. I think it’s time to close a beautiful and very valuable cycle."

He added: "Sunday will be my last game at the Monumental. It has been a beautiful story."

DID YOU KNOW? Gallardo won South American Coach of the Year three times in a row during his time in charge of the club, claiming the honor in 2018, 2019 and 2020

THE VERDICT: Gallardo will no doubt be one of the most coveted managers on the market now that he's committed to leaving River this winter. He had previously been linked with the jobs at Manchester United and Barcelona, but reportedly turned down both clubs.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLARDO AND RIVER PLATE? The club has two matches remaining in the domestic season, with River set to host Rosario Central this weekend before visiting Racing to close the campaign on October 23. As things stand, River are four points behind rivals Boca Juniors, who have a game in hand.