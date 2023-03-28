Leeds & USMNT rocked as Tyler Adams forced to undergo surgery on hamstring injury

Leeds have reportedly been rocked by the news that United States international Tyler Adams is being forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury.

Midfielder facing lengthy spell on the sidelines

Whites locked in a relegation battle

No timescale being put on his recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old midfielder has been forced under the knife after picking up a knock a 4-2 win over Wolves on March 18. Having sustained a muscle complaint in that contest, Adams is now facing up to a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds have – according to The Athletic - been forced to accept that an operation for the USMNT star was the only suitable course of action, with no timescale put on his recovery as yet. The news comes as a serious blow to Javi Gracia, who has his side battling to steer clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Domestic and international team-mate Weston McKennie told the JER Sports Journalist YouTube channel of seeing his fellow countryman laid low: “Devastating what happened, obviously. Hopefully he recovers quickly, and he can be back with us soon.”

WHAT NEXT? Adams has taken in 24 Premier League starts for Leeds this season, becoming a key part of their plans on the back of a transfer from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, but he will not be involved when the Whites return to action on Saturday with a testing trip to table-topping Arsenal.