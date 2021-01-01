Leeds-linked Yokuslu wants Premier League stay after suffering relegation during West Brom loan

The Celta Vigo-owned Turkey international midfielder spent the second-half of the 2020-21 campaign with the Baggies

Okay Yokuslu suffered relegation out of the Premier League with West Brom in 2020-21, but the Turkey international hopes to be back in the English top-flight next season amid talk of interest being shown from Leeds United.

The 27-year-old midfielder remains tied to a contract at Celta Vigo, but his parent club allowed him to head for England in February when making a switch to The Hawthorns.

He took in 16 appearances as Sam Allardyce failed to steer the Baggies to safety, but his reputation was enhanced and speculation is suggesting that another move could be on the cards in the summer transfer window - potentially to link up with Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his future plans by Goal, Yokuslu has said: "I have a contract with Celta Vigo for two more years.

"I don't have clear information about the financial situation of the club. But frankly, they can put me up for transfer.

"I want to stay in the Premier League. I had a good season there. But we don't know what will happen."

Who impressed Yokuslu?

Yokuslu faced most of the Premier League's big hitters during his loan spell at West Brom and managed to hold his own in illustrious company.

On his toughest opponent, he picked out a Crystal Palace player from a 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in March.

Yokuslu said: "[Wilfried] Zaha was the player I had the most difficulty with. He is a very good player at getting physical contact, we fought a lot and it was a good fight."

On those he worked alongside in the West Midlands, Yokuslu was impressed by the potential boasted by the on-loan Chelsea midfielder.

He added: "[Conor] Gallagher is a very young and promising player. He is also loved by the fans, I think he will go to much better places in the future."

Yokuslu did not get the chance to face fellow countryman Ozan Kabak when taking on Liverpool, but was still impressed by the 21-year-old's efforts across a short stint at Anfield.

He said: "In my opinion, Ozan had a successful half-season at Liverpool. I think it shows his potential. I wish the best things to happen to him."

