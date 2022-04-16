Leeds fans honour Bielsa with full-page thank you in Rosario's biggest newspaper

A group of Leeds United fans have taken out a full-page advertisement in an Argentinian newspaper to thank former coach Marcelo Bielsa for his efforts during his stay at the club.

The veteran manager left Elland Road earlier this year with the Whites embroiled in the thick of a relegation battle, and was subsequently replaced by former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch.

Bielsa's departure however prompted an outpouring of emotion in the West Yorkshire city he had called home since his arrival in 2018, when he took the reins and guided the club back to the Premier League - and now, supporters have sent a message to him via his hometown's biggest publication.

What has happened?

A cohort of Whites fans were revealed to have paid for a full-page piece in La Capital, expressing their gratitude for Bielsa, who gained cult status during a three-and-a-half year tenure in charge of the club.

Headlined THANK YOU MARCELO, it penned a glowing tribute of gratitude to the Argentine.

"You restored our pride, gave us joy and created precious memories that will last a lifetime," it read. "And it was beautiful, Marcelo. And it will always be so beautiful. Thank you."

This is the English translation: pic.twitter.com/TNptGGjR12 — Andrew Haigh  (@AndrewHaigh) April 16, 2022

The bigger picture

Bielsa's shadow still hangs over Leeds over a month on from his exit, with successor Marsch stating his belief that the players were "over-trained" under his watch.

However, the latter looks to have reversed the Whites' fortunes, handing them a crucial boost in the relegation battle as they have climbed to 16th place.

