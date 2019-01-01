Leeds complete Casilla capture from Real Madrid

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has linked up with the Championship promotion hopefuls on a long-term deal through to the summer of 2023

Leeds United have completed the signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid, with the goalkeeper penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Whites.

Goal revealed on Tuesday that the 32-year-old was poised to make a move to Elland Road.

An agreement has now been reached and the experienced custodian has joined the ranks of the Championship promotion hopefuls.

A statement released by Leeds on their official website read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

“The experienced 32-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2023.

“Casilla becomes Marcelo Bielsa’s first signing of the January transfer window and has been handed the number 33 shirt.

“The addition will add competition amongst the goalkeeping ranks and he will now fight with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Huffer for a starting berth at Elland Road.”

Casilla arrives at Leeds with the club chasing down a place in the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side currently top the second tier, with the enigmatic Argentine coach proving to be a shrewd addition – despite questioning of his methods during the ‘spygate’ scandal.

A proven keeper should help to aid the Whites in their quest to return to the big time.

Casilla has over 300 senior appearances to his name, including one cap for Spain.

He earned international recognition during a productive four-year stint at Espanyol between 2011 and 2015.

Having been a regular in Catalunya, Real Madrid returned him to his roots in a €6 million transfer.

A product of the Blancos’ academy system, Casilla found himself behind Keylor Navas in the pecking order, but has taken in 43 outings across the last three seasons.

He figured in each of Madrid’s successful Champions League campaigns from 2016 to 2018 and also tasted La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs during his time in the Spanish capital.