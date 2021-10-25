The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick confirmed that Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman has started the process of switching his international allegiance from England to the Super Eagles.

Pinnick revealed some of his conversation with Lookman when he visited the RB Leipzig loanee and selected other Nigerian players in the UK over the weekend.

Lookman, born to Nigerian parents in England, has played for the European country's youth teams and he is now focused on being a part of Gernot Rohr’s squad.

The Fifa Council member also disclosed that the Super Eagles are working to get Al Shabab striker Odion Ighalo back in the national team after he announced his international retirement at the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“I spoke extensively with Alex Iwobi, who cannot wait to feature in those all-important games,” Pinnick wrote on Instagram.

“Ademola Lookman is excited about fighting for a shirt in the Super Eagles. He loves Nigeria. By His Grace we shall conclude the switch very soon.

“I had a long conversation with Odion Ighalo, personally I believe we need experience in our attack to combine with our energetic youthful Osimhen, Onuachu, Kelechi et al.

"Odion's body language is very positive. We are also in touch with his agents and club.

“The vibe going into these last two games and indeed Afcon is very good.”

Pinnick further revealed that he met Lookman’s teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and he gave a positive update on the combative midfielder’s fitness as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“I spent quality time with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihenacho in Leicester over the weekend. I went with my wife and three of my kids who are on half-term break,” he added.

“Our visit was a mere family visit and not official. Recall Wilfred is recuperating from an injury that has kept him out for about five weeks, being a very key player for the Super Eagles, we cannot afford to toy with our last two games.

“Ndidi has been integral, committed and passionate member of the Super Eagles. The good news is that his second scan came out very good so he starts training with his club and possibly play in their next game.

"His wife, Dinma was a wonderful host, their little daughter, adorable. Kelechi joined us almost immediately and made us to laugh till we left. Thanks to Wilfred & Kelechi, my family truly appreciate you.”

He also visited Watford star Oghenekaro Etebo, who went under the knife to treat his ruptured thigh muscle earlier this month.

Etebo is back in Nigeria and Pinnick left some encouraging words for the midfielder, who is likely to miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January.

“I also paid a visit to Oghenekaro Etebo, in Warri, we call him 'Afaras',” he continued.

“He is also recuperating very well but definitely cannot make the next two World Cup qualifiers, Nations Cup might also be a doubt, importantly he should heal 100% by His Grace and rejoin the team.

“His family was quite warm and pleasant. We had quality time together and understood every language uttered as 2 proud Warri 'boys'. He is in a great spirit with the right mental state of mind.”