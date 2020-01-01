'Leave Wazito FC's Badoer alone' - Harambee Stars legend Oliech

The former Kenya striker states the Swedish investor should not be blamed for eliminating those who are not committed to the team

Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech has welcomed the move by Wazito FC to release 12 players, so far, over what was termed as under-performance.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side axed foreigners Issioffu Bourahana, Paul Acquah, Piscas Kirenge and Augustine Otu. Others released include goalkeepers Steve Njunge and Kevin Omondi. Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga and Lloyd Wahome were not spared either.

Striker Paul Kiongers, whose short contract with the team had expired as well, was let go.

Club owner Ricardo Badoer took to Twitter to slam the released players, saying they were being paid for doing nothing, and they were signed without his approval.



His statements received wide-spread criticism but Oliech suggested the Wazito owner was justified with his remarks.

"I like people who are firmly in charge of their teams and take the bull by his horns like Ricardo [Badoer]," Oliech said as quoted by Nairobi News.

"I support his decision to axe the lazy players because they were a big let down to him.

" players and other clubs have been suffering after failing to get pay for months yet Wazito players have been paid to date but didn’t perform on the pitch.

"They were just not committed to the team."

The 35-year-old believes the Swedish investor would have been the ideal Football Federation (FKF) president, only he is not Kenyan.

"Nobody would want to invest and pay underperformers even in business," Oliech added.

"If he was a Kenyan, I would have vouched for him to lead the federation because he is a no-nonsense man in management.

"He is firmly in charge of his team and rewards hard work by retaining those who are ready to excel."

Kiongera has since shed some light on why he parted ways with the 2018/19 National Super League side.

"I take this opportunity to thank the management and teammates for the great time and the success we achieved together at Wazito," Kiongera wrote on his social media pages.

"However, due to differences in opinion as regards my terms of engagement I'm to take a new challenge elsewhere."

The former Gor Mahia striker managed to score four goals before the season was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.