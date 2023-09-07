'It's up to me' - Leandro Trossard speaks out on lack of Arsenal game-time under Mikel Arteta this season

Leandro Trossard claimed that it is up to him to play regularly while speaking out on his lack of Arsenal game-time under Mikel Arteta this season.

Trossard opened up on lack of playing time

Struggled with only 62 minutes this season

Believes he can make a comeback

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian forward candidly discussed his limited game time at Arsenal this season. The current season has posed challenges for Trossard, as he's seen only 62 minutes of action in Arsenal's first four Premier League matches. However, he remains optimistic that he will have more involvement as the season progresses with games coming thick and fast once the European commitments kick in.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have a game every three days [at Arsenal], so it’s impossible to play with the same guys every time. It’s up to me to show myself when I get a chance. The coach (Mikel Arteta) told me that too," he told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard's journey with Arsenal began in the January transfer window when he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion for a substantial £27 million fee. Since then, he's made a significant impact, scoring two goals and providing a remarkable ten assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

However, when quizzed whether his recent lack of involvement could impact his participation with the Belgium national team he said: "I don’t know how the national coach feels about that [his role at Arsenal]."

Trossard is currently with the Red Devils squad preparing to take on Azerbaijan and Estonia on September 9 and 12 respectively in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Trossard will hope to shine on international duty if given an opportunity which might force Mikel Arteta to consider his case when Arsenal take on Everton on September 17 at Goodison Park.