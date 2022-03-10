WhatsApp messages exchanged between Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and French rapper Niska show that the 34-year-old striker knew he would have a significant impact against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Frenchman scored an incredible hat-trick as Madrid came from behind in the Bernabeu, having already been one down from the first leg, to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

And in messages sent to Niska prior to the game, Benzema wrote in French how he was expecting the "sh*t to hit the fan" and that it was going to be "my story" as he vowed to make a big impact on the game.

What did Benzema & Niska say to each other?

Benzema: "Sh*t will hit the fan"

Niska: "They (PSG) are on you.

"They want to do you.

"But you and Vini (Vinicius JR), you've been on fire recently."

Benzema: "They (PSG) won't do anything.

"This is my story."

Niska shared the exchange via Snapchat and included the caption "he did warn me" as he revealed that the forward had predicted he would make a significant impact against PSG on Wednesday night.

What happened in the match?

PSG were already in the driving seat in the round-of-16 tie, with Mbappe's goal late on in the first leg earning the French side a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the clash at the Bernabeu.

The World Cup winner would also open the scoring on the night in the second leg, as he raced through and smashed past Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post to put Mauricio Pochettino's side two up on aggregate heading into half-time.

From then on it was all about Benzema and Madrid.

The 34-year-old scored a 17-minute hat-trick to stun his opponents and put the hosts 3-2 up in the tie, with Madrid having turned around a match that they seemed to have no chance of winning after the first 45 minutes.

