'There's only one Leah Williamson' - Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admits Lionesses captain has been impossible to replace amid ACL injury

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has admitted that Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has been impossible to replace during her knee injury.

Defender missing since April

Unlikely to return this year

Arsenal boss rues injury woes

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old defender has been absent since April when she suffered an ACL injury in a WSL clash against Manchester United, which also cost her a place at this summer's World Cup. Eidevall explained that his side has struggled to adapt without Williamson, whose combination of defensive ability and passing range are a rare commodity.

WHAT THEY SAID: Eidevall told the BBC's Football Focus: "You don't build a squad where you have two Leah Williamsons, for example. There is only one Leah Williamson. When you have a player like her you decide to play in a way that makes the most out of it.

"That's really hard when you're trying to replace a player like that because there is not a direct replacement on the market. There might be a copy of Leah Williamson that's not as good and I don't believe in having a lesser version."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eidevall also revealed that it won't be until at least after Christmas before Williamson returns, although did share more promising news of another long-term injury with Beth Mead set to feature this weekend against Aston Villa after recovering from an ACL injury which also cost her a place at the World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Another huge crowd is expected when Arsenal take on Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday, seeking their first win of the season.