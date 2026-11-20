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Blackpool have sensationally parted ways with head coach Ian Evatt following a dismal run of results that has left the club languishing just above the League One relegation zone. The decision has sparked massive conversation online due to its ruthless timing, occurring on the same day the club publicly celebrated the manager's 45th birthday.

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Ruthless dismissal at Bloomfield Road

In one of the most cold-blooded managerial sackings in recent memory, Blackpool have relieved Evatt of his duties as head coach. The announcement came on Thursday afternoon, remarkably arriving less than seven hours after the club’s official social media accounts had posted a message wishing the former defender a happy 45th birthday. The timing has drawn significant attention across the football world, turning a personal milestone into the day he lost his job.

The Seasiders confirmed the departure in a brief official statement: "Blackpool Football Club can announce that Ian Evatt has departed his role as Head Coach after 12 months in charge. The Club thanks Ian for all of his efforts during his time at Bloomfield Road. Steve Thompson will take charge of the team for this weekend’s fixture, along with Stephen Crainey, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks."

Dismal form seals Evatt's fate

While the timing was social media fuel, the statistics behind the decision paint a clearer picture of why the Blackpool board acted. Evatt’s side had endured an "alarming" collapse in form, suffering six defeats in their past 10 league games. This sequence of results left the Tangerines sitting perilously close to the League One relegation places, a situation the club's ownership was unwilling to tolerate any longer as they looked toward the busy winter period.

His last game in charge was a narrow 1-0 defeat against AFC Wimbledon, a result that was compounded by claims of a significant illness outbreak within the squad. Evatt had noted that his preparations were severely disrupted by a sickness bug that affected several key players before the trip to the capital. However, the lack of tactical flexibility and a failure to get the best out of creative talents ultimately weighed heavier than the mitigating circumstances of a single matchday.

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A legendary playing career cut short

The exit is particularly poignant given Evatt's legendary status among the Blackpool faithful. During his playing days, he made over 250 appearances for the Seasiders and was a cornerstone of the team that famously climbed from League One all the way to the Premier League. He participated in two successful play-off campaigns, cementing his place in the club's history books long before he ever considered a move into management at Bloomfield Road.

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He was appointed as the successor to Steve Bruce in October 2025 and initially showed promise, steering the club away from immediate danger during a strong December run. However, he struggled to maintain that momentum across his 57 games in charge. Throughout his stay, he often found himself hampered by a persistent injury list that prevented him from fielding his strongest XI, particularly in defensive positions where key signings failed to make an impact.

Searching for a new direction

Blackpool now find themselves back in the market for a new leader, marking their eighth permanent appointment since Simon Sadler took ownership of the club in 2019. The search will begin immediately as the board looks for a candidate capable of stabilising the squad and climbing the League One table. The club's ambitious goals require a manager who can implement a more consistent style of play and shore up a defence that has looked vulnerable throughout the current campaign. Interim boss Thompson will be tasked with picking up the pieces for the immediate future. The squad must now refocus quickly for the weekend's clash, leaving behind the drama of Evatt’s departure.