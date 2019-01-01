League Cup: Fulham was difficult for Southampton - Boufal

The Morocco international was in action for the duration of Tuesday’s League Cup match to help the Saints progress to the third round

Sofiane Boufal admitted that gave a tough challenge despite their 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Following a goalless first-half, Michael Obafemi's 57th-minute strike separated the teams on Tuesday to guide Ralph Hasenhuttl's men to the third round of the League Cup.

The result made it two wins in a row for Southampton after grabbing their maiden win of the season against and Hove Albion last Saturday.

Boufal, who was in action for the whole 90 minutes, revealed the pep talk delivered by Hasenhuttl at half-time which was crucial in the victory.

“To be more aggressive and press higher when we don’t have the ball,” Boufal told the club website, when asked for the manager’s half-time instructions.

“We feel we can do something when we press high. We recovered a lot of balls in this part of the pitch and we were very dangerous. We could’ve scored more goals.

“It was a very difficult win against a very good opponent, but the most important is the qualification.

“We were very good without the ball, we pressed well and we scored a beautiful goal from Mikey with good work from Nathan.”

Tuesday’s game was Boufal first start for the Saints since he returned from his loan spell at , last season and he hopes for more regular playing time.

“I’m very happy and very excited to be back at this club,” he added.

“I’ve worked very hard to be on this team and I’m very happy with my start to the season. I hope I will do better.”

The 25-year-old will be looking to play a part when Southampton host at Old Trafford for Saturday's Premier League fixture.