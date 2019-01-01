Lazarus Yogo urges Zoo to survive in the KPL

Zoo will host Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday before visiting KCB in their last league match with the hope of posting positive results

Zoo FC team manager Lazarus Yogo has called on the club's fans to stick with them as they push to remain in the Kenyan Premier League.

They will play against Kakamega in the penultimate league clash and hope that Sugar drop points against .

At the moment the Kericho based side is in the play-offs position but Yogo is hopeful that at the end of the season they will preserve their status. Kakamega Homeboyz have never beaten Zoo in their last five meetings.

Zoo have picked up two wins while the other three matches ended in draws.

"It has not been easy for us, however, we have waded through highs and lows to be where we [are, it] all boils down to your overwhelming support. We are playing our grand finale and last home match this season on Sunday at Kericho Green Stadium against Kakamega Homeboyz in a must-win match before we seal the season away next week with ," Yogo wrote in a statement on the club's Facebook page.

Two wins against and helped Zoo leapfrog on the log and should they win their next two matches and Chemelil Sugar draw or lose either of their two remaining matches then they will be assured of a place in the KPL next season.