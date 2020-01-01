Lawrence Juma: Sofapaka sign Harambee Stars midfielder from Gor Mahia

Batoto ba Mungu have finally landed their prime transfer target as they finish transfer business this window ahead of new season

midfielder Lawrence Juma has officially left and joined Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

The midfielder has been a long-term target for the 2009 KPL champions and they have now managed to secure his services for the next two seasons.

The former star agreed on every aspect of the latest contract - after prolonged negotiations - that Batoto ba Mungu dangled in front of him.

“We are pleased to have completed the signing of Harambee Stars midfielder Lawrence Juma. Juma has put pen to paper to a two-year deal ahead of the new season,” Sofapaka confirmed on Friday .

“The midfielder joins us from Gor Mahia Football Club for the next two seasons.”

“I am pleased to be here, this a new chapter, a new environment and I am looking forward to a good time with the club. I can’t wait to get started.”

Juma becomes the club’s eighth signing after Michael Kibwage, Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal, and Paul Kiongera were signed before him.

He has established himself as one of the key midfielders in the league, went ahead to earn a national call up to Harambee Stars, and coach Francis Kimanzi has maintained him for the few past international assignments since he debuted.

The 2008 National Super League (NSL) champions will be up against Gor Mahia on December 9 and it would be an opportunity for them to halt what has become a poor record against the champions.

In 2019, Sofapaka wasted a clear opportunity that would have propelled them to a second league trophy when they went down 2-0 in Kisumu. They were second and a win would have delayed Gor Mahia’s charge towards the title thereby increasing their chances of becoming champions once more.

Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa had said he is building a formidable side that would assure their fans of more success .

“The squad we have managed to assemble is a quality one which will challenge for top honours in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League campaign,” Kalekwa told Goal in an earlier interview.

“This is a team that has a high chance of winning the league title and get a chance to play in the continental competitions. We have the resources we need to be successful and I am confident we will.”

The Nairobi-based club will start their campaign in the new season against on November 21.