Lawrence Juma explains why he ditched Gor Mahia for Sofapaka

The Harambee Stars midfielder opens up on what convinced him to join Batoto ba Mungu from record champions K’Ogalo

midfielder Lawrence Juma has explained the reason he left FKF Premier League champions for Sofapaka.

The midfielder joined K’Ogalo from in 2017 and went on to play for the side for four years before his contract ran down at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old, who has so far scored four goals for Batoto ba Mungu in the top-flight for the current campaign, has now revealed his decision to leave K’Ogalo was not motivated by money, only that he wanted a new challenge.

More teams

“I left Gor Mahia to try a new challenge because I had won three consecutive league titles with the club, so, why should I regret leaving them?’’ Juma said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“My contract was running out and I even wrote a letter to the management, but they didn’t respond to it. What could I have done if nobody was talking to me and nothing was being put on the table. If they had engaged me, maybe we would be talking about different things.

“By the way, all my moves have been unexpected and I’m not the kind of person who voices my views to the press each and every time. But as a player when your demands are not met, you have no option but to move.

“Unless you are comfortable and everything else is working out for you, there is nowhere it is written that you will play for one team forever. This is football and you never know what happens next, these are big decisions that people have to make with a lot of consultations. The move happened and life has to go on.”

Juma has also apologised to the team and the fans after he was red-carded during their last league match against Nzoia Sugar which they lost 2-1.

“I would like to apologise for the red card, it’s just a moment of madness from my end; things happened so fast that day. But it’s not lost yet and I urge my teammates to try and bounce back in the next game against [Nairobi City Stars]," he added.

On whether Sofapaka are in the race to win the title, Juma said: “The season is not over yet, we need to continue pushing for more points, work hard and be consistent.

Article continues below

“Becoming a champion is a journey and it takes a lot to win the title. But looking at the quality of players we have here and the commitment, I think we can challenge for the title.

“I can’t say everything here is 100 percent but we are heading there. For the short time I have been here, I have seen a lot of progress and I believe we will be there soon. It’s a process of which with commitment and dedication the mission will be achieved.”

Sofapaka are currently placed 12th on the 18-team table with seven points from seven outings.