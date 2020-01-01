Lavatsa: Gor Mahia striker reveals memorable moments with KPL giants

The towering striker reveals his toughest opponents in the top-flight and his best Caf match while turning out for K’Ogalo

striker Edwin Lavatsa has revealed some of the best moments with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

The lanky striker has picked two teams – and AFC - as the toughest opponents in the top-flight and also revealed his most memorable match in the Caf Confederation Cup with K’Ogalo.

“What I can say about Gor Mahia they are very different and a renewed club in terms of the fan base and in terms of the players that we have the quality is there so when you have the quality and the depth in the team is very important,” Lavatsa told Gor Mahia TV.

“You know sometimes there are matches the opponent can be outstanding but now with the quality of players we have, they are able to manage and eventually win the match.

“The toughest match I have played for Gor Mahia is against Mathare United, I think when we play Mathare it is tough because maybe because of the style of, I think when you are a striker and play against Mathare they use the system of playing from the back and so as a striker you have to press a lot.

"I also think when you play against AFC Leopards it is tough, [in the derby] because it doesn’t matter the position you are in and when it comes to that game it is always tough because of the hype of the game and the differences between the two giants.”

Asked of his most memorable match in a Gor Mahia shirt, Lavatsa said: “My memorable match is in Caf when we played against ENPPI in , why I am saying it is memorable, that game we lost and I was so confident in that game but we went on to lose 3-0.

“I remember, and all the three goals were identical from the set pieces, two were corners and all the goals came from neat post and one was a set-piece just some metres from the corner kick, and the way we played I did not expect us to lose by 3-0 because we played well, created chances and we were so confident we were going to win the match.”

On his most memorable goal for Gor Mahia, Lavatsa named the one midfielder Kevin Omondi scored against rivals AFC Leopards, explaining how he still remembers the build-up to the goal.

“AFC Leopards were bringing the corner and I just planted myself in the far right, while Kevin Omondi was in the middle when they did the corner, it went straight to our keeper Ivo [Mapunda] and then Mapunda saw me, it was just like a rehearsal because we had done that in training, he threw the ball to me, I controlled it and passed it to Omondi, who scored, I will never forget the goal because of the build-up to the game," he concluded.

Lavatsa has also featured for Kakamega in the KPL.