Late resurgence helps Kakamega Homeboyz see off obstinate Nzoia Sugar

The Nicholas Muyoti-led side fought into stoppage time to ensure they defeated the visiting and resilient Sugar Millers side

Kakamega needed a late resurgence to ensure they picked up a 3-2 win over at Bukhgungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the first half through Peter Gin and Phillip Muchuma before Allan Wanga and Baron Oketch helped Kakamega Homeboyz with three late goals.

Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the 26th minute through the effort of Gin to reward the visitors who looked at ease with the opener. Rama Mwendwa could have broken the deadlock in the 10th minute but his shot flew wide even after a fine run into Kakamega Homeboyz's box.

Muchuma stretched Nzoia Sugar's lead two minutes after the resumption of the second half when he headed powerfully into the top corner to shock Kakamega Homeboyz whose struggle looked to have spilt into the second half.

Goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi was red-carded in the 47th minute after his wild reaction to the referee. Katasi took issue with the official for not taking immediate action after Nzoia Sugar's player Gaetan Masha was injured.

Masha was taken out and coach Collins Omondi made a quick change by introducing Lawrence Kasembeli in place of Masha.

Wanga scored Kakamega Homeboyz first goal in the 82nd minute before they added the second one in the 88th minute and in the fifth minute of added time through defender Oketch.

At Kenyatta Stadium picked up a 2-1 win against to ensure they achieved a season double over the Bankers.

Johanna Mwita opened the scoring for Bandari in the 67th minute with a sumptuous low drive past Gabriel Andika. Danson Namasakha delivered what proved to be a killer pass for Mwita to score the first goal of the encounter.

Mwita scored the second for the Dockers two minutes later to punish KCB's defence who had not recovered from the shock of conceding the first goal.

Mwita had been kept shut in the first half by the KCB defenders but he proved clinical in the second half.

Dennis Odhiambo pulled one back for the Bankers in the 71st minute when he managed to push the ball in between goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana’s legs.

Finally, after a 0-0 draw in the first half, Posta and scored goals in the second half at the William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok to draw 1-1.

Mathare United took the lead in the 67th minute through Chris Oduor who connected to a fine pass from James Kinyanjui and headed past Gabriel Andika.

It took almost 10 minutes to equalize when Francis Nambute powered past Job Ochieng in Mathare United's goal to ensure the encounter ended in a draw.

The result means Mathare United will remain ninth on the log as their superior goal difference forced Posta Rangers to remain 10th.