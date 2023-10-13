A Mohamed Kanno strike deep into stoppage time helped Saudi Arabia force a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in an international friendly match on Friday.

Nigeria faced Saudi Arabia in Portugal

Super Eagles appeared on course to victory

But Saudi Arabia equalised deep into stoppage time

WHAT HAPPENED? It was the Saudis who went ahead on the hour mark at Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portugal.

But they threw away their lead following an own goal by Abdulelah Al Amri on 73 minutes.

Nigeria then went ahead through Kelechi Iheanacho with nine minutes to go.

Article continues below

As the Super Eagles appeared on course to victory, Kanno hit back for Saudi Arabia 10 minutes into stoppage time to secure a draw for his side.

ALL EYES ON: A lot was expected from Victor Osihmen but he endured a difficult match.

The Napoli forward was substituted in the 59th minute for Teremas Moffi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's draw ended the Super Eagles' three-match winning run across all competitions.

It was a result that could show coach Jose Peseiro that he might have a lot to work on ahead of January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast.

As for Saudi Arabia, the draw saw them fail to win for the sixth successive game.

WHAT NEXT? The Super Eagles remain in Portugal and they will face Mozambique in another friendly match on Monday.

It is another match they will be heavily scrutinised to see if they have a squad capable of winning the Afcon tournament.

Failing to win again on Monday could pile pressure on Peseiro and his players.