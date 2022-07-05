Lamptey, Williams, and Salisu switch allegiance to Ghana

The Europe-based trio are now eligible to represent the four-time African champions at the senior level

Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams, Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, are now eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

This news was confirmed by the president of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku via a post on social media on Tuesday night.

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah available for national selection.



Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed)

Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed. #BringBackTheLove

Aside from the trio, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah are also qualified to represent the four-time Africa Cup of Nations winners.

“Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah [are] available for national selection,” a tweet from an elated Simeon-Okraku read.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed) Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed.”

Williams, 28, had represented Spain at the U21 level before playing for their senior national team in a 3-1 friendly defeat of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016.

In a video posted on Twitter, he announced his new adventure and the reasons behind that.

“Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution,” he said.

“A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect, and love.

“They have taught me to embrace life in that constant quest to continue growing and working.

“Upon the pursuit of growing as an individual, that is why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself.

“And with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family, I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because has played a significant part in becoming who I am as a person.

“As a son and as a brother, today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars.”

Lamptey was born in Hillingdon and played for England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.

23-year-old Salisu was born in Kumasi but football took him to Europe where he represented Real Valladolid and now Premier League side Southampton.

Contrastingly, the trio of Ambrosius, Pfeiffer and Konigsdorffer were born and raised in Germany.

This development is a big boost for the Black Stars ahead of their participation at the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Ghana.

Otto Addo’s men are zoned in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.