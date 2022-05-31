Lamptey responds on why he is in Ghana as speculation rises on his international future

The talented defender is currently in West Africa and insisted he just wants to relax and not to comment about which country he will play for

Ghana prospect Tariq Lamptey refused to hint at his international future on his tour to West Africa.

The 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender is eligible to play for the Black Stars and England. He has already represented the latter in the youth structures but not the Three Lions senior team.

He is currently in Ghana to visit friends and family and was asked whether he has made up his mind on who to play for.

"To be honest, I just had to come just to [relax]… The season is finished now. It has been a long, good season," Lamptey told Joy Sports as quoted by Football Ghana.

"I just came, just to relax, just to try and do some charity work and see how the foundation is doing, see some family and friends, and not think about football too much."

On Wednesday, Ghana will host Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Cape Coast Stadium. WIll the youngster attend?

"Maybe, I know the game is on so if I have the chance to go and watch that will be good but not too much football other than that, just try and relax and do one or two things that I came here to do," Lamptey concluded.

Recently, England U21 manager Lee Casley confirmed Lamptey asked to be left out of the Czech Republic game scheduled for June 3 as he is considering an approach from the Black Stars.

"There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute," Casley said, as per 90Min.com.

"He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of headspace. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that. But he’s had an approach, we have to respect that.

"We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well. It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him."