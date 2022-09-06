The Black Stars will step up their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with two friendly matches away in France and Spain

Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams in the Black Stars squad for friendly matches this month.

The Black Stars are lined up to face Brazil and Nicaragua as part of their preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Lamptey and Williams are among the six players who changed their nationalities to play for the Black Stars at the international level earlier this year.

Other players who changed citizenship and are making the squad are Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, and Stephan Ambrosius, who features for 2. Bundesliga club Karlsruher SC on loan from Hamburger SV.

Also making the squad is goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who turns out for PSL giants Orlando Pirates, and Antoine Semenyo, who is currently on form for EFL Championship side Bristol City.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is also in the squad, same as his brother and skipper Andre Ayew, who recently scored his first season goal for Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

Despite suffering from a thigh injury that ruled him out of Arsenal's last three Premier League matches against Fulham, Aston Villa and Manchester United, midfielder Thomas Partey has been included in the list as well.

The Black Stars will first take on Brazil at Stade Oceane in France on September 23 before they come up against Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain on September 27.

Ghana are among the five African nations that will feature in Qatar and they have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Their opening match will be against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24.

They will then face South Korea on November 28 at Education City Stadium and wind up their group fixtures against Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.