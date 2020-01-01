Lampard wary of putting pressure on Chelsea players amid coronavirus uncertainty

Amid uncertainty due to coronavirus, the Blues boss will not push his players too hard

Frank Lampard said he preferred not to just "push and push" his players amid uncertainty over when, and if, the Premier League season will resume.

The Premier League will not resume until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it may yet be on hold even longer.

Lampard is wary of asking too much from his players with the uncertainty over the league resuming.

"It is very difficult at the moment because we have got nothing concrete in front of us," the Chelsea head coach told the club's The 5th Stand app.

"We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go by the dates we have been given but daily or probably weekly we are looking at it saying, 'Well, how do we train? What does it look like?'

"The last thing I want to do when the players are in this position is to try and push and push and push [them] for no reason."

Chelsea were fourth on the table when the Premier League season was suspended due to the global health crisis.

But Lampard said the message to his players had been simple – focus on your families.

"Motivation can be slightly put to the side. I think the motivation at the moment for everyone is how their families are, how their relatives are, how we all see the outside world, and sometimes the realisation probably that there are things which are a lot more important than football," he said.

"However much we love Chelsea and are fortunate to do our jobs, this has certainly hit home for that.

"For me, my message to the players has always been look after your family at this time."

Despite the season being on a hiatus, Chelsea have been linked with transfers for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The Blues are in the market for a new goalkeeper due to the disappointing form of Kepa Arrizabalaga this season

However Goal can confirm that German No.1 Neuer is set to stay in Bavaria and currently has no plans to play abroad.