Lampard says Kane and Son will 'comfortably' break his Premier League record set with Drogba

The Spurs pair have already combined for nine top-flight goals this term and are on course to chase down the all-time number held by the Chelsea boss

Frank Lampard believes that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will "comfortably" break the Premier League record he shares with Didier Drogba for the most goal combinations by a duo, as the manager prepares to welcome the pair to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues will host their old rivals in a London derby this weekend, as their boss prepares to square off against his former coach Jose Mourinho once again under the bright lights.

The Portuguese, who guided Chelsea to multiple top-flight titles during two separate spells at the helm, has seen his side emerge as the early pacesetters this term, with last weekend's 2-0 victory over helping to keep Spurs top of the table.

Much of the club's impressive performances this season have been powered by the lethal combination of skipper Kane and Korea star Son, who have notched up nine goal and assist link-ups between them already in just nine games.

The pair's blistering start not only puts them in striking distance of the single-season record held by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton with 13, but has lifted them to 29 across their Premier League careers, just seven shy of the all-time record held by Lampard and ex- striker Drogba.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's game in his pre-match press conference, the ex- boss revealed that he expects Kane and Son to overhaul that number sooner rather than later and that he has no problems with losing his record.

"They are certainly a threat to that record and they are going to beat it comfortably with the way they are playing," the 42-year-old stated. "I have got no qualms about that record.

"It is something me and Didier would be proud of to a degree but this is football and it moves on. Players of their level will always test that."

Lampard also paid tribute to the intelligence of Kane and Son's partnership, while stressing that his squad will not be solely occupied with muzzling one or both players.



"Yes, I am aware of their threat," he added. "You look at the numbers they produce, both of them. Their link-up play and understanding is clear. Fair play to them, the coach and the way they work as a team.

"So it is something we have to be aware of and we can't look beyond that. It is a big strength of theirs but it is not their only strength, there's lots of different areas. We have to try and nullify that and make the most of our positives in our squad.

"I spoke a lot about relationships in the early part of the season because we brought some players in and the transitional feel of that. With players like Son and Kane, they have worked on that for a good few years now and I suppose we are in the early stages of that.

"I would love our players to gain relationships like that, so they know what each other are doing and have that level of talent."