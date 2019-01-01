Lampard laments Chelsea sloppiness in win over Watford

His team may have seen off the Premier League's bottom team away from home but the coach was frustrated by a lapse in concentration and a VAR decision

Despite a 2-1 win for Chelsea against Watford that saw them equal their longest sequence of away victories manager Frank Lampard was still disappointed with a sloppy passage of play by his team.

After the Blues staked out a 2-0 lead after goals by Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham the had them under their thumb at the end of the game and pulled one back thanks to a controversial penalty won and converted by Gerard Deulofeu.

It was only a wonder save by Kepa Arrizabalaga from opposite number Ben Foster as time ran out that saw take all three points and, although he was keen to praise his goalkeeper and the rest of the team, Lampard didn’t try to hide his frustration at their lapse.

"We played really well, our midfield was outstanding, but we just cannot have that sloppy bit near the end,” he said after the final whistle.

"It was a terrible 10 minutes considering how the game had gone. We need to be more clinical, we got a bit sloppy.

"We rely on our goalkeeper for those moments at the end of the game and he did what we needed him to do. I am happy with how the players are playing. It’s great to watch."

Lampard was mystified by the decision that led to Deulofeu’s spot-kick.

Match referee Anthony Taylor waved away muted appeals from the Hornets after the Spaniard went down under a challenge from Jorginho in the box. VAR official Mike Dean overruled Taylor’s decision and said a penalty was the right decision.

But Lampard was unsure Dean’s decision met the standard set to overturn a call made on the pitch.

"The longer it went on the more I expected it to be overturned. I was surprised. We got to see it on the big screen and it certainly was not a clear and obvious decision.

"A little bit of contact is such a grey area. We are in a funny place at the minute with it."

Any sloppiness from Chelsea will surely be punished in their next three games, against in the and and in the Premier League.