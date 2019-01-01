Lampard blocked Gilmour move as Chelsea put trust in teenage sensation

The highly-rated Scotland U21 international has revealed that he was considering a loan move over the summer before the new Blues boss stepped in

Billy Gilmour has revealed that he was considering pushing for a loan move away from before Frank Lampard stepped in.

The 18-year-old was expecting to find himself on the fringes of the fold at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20 despite being a talent held in the highest regard .

A new coaching regime in west London has, however, made it clear that they will be showing considerable faith in youth.

Academy graduates are being given a chance to shine, with Gilmour among those to have seen competitive minutes.

The U21 international is delighted to be part of the fold, having shelved his plans to look for minutes elsewhere.

Gilmour told reporters: “In pre-season, the manager had a chat with me saying he knew I wanted to go on loan but said it would be better if I stayed.

“Obviously it’s working. He’s looking at younger players.

“With the transfer ban it’s hard but it’s good experience for us. Hopefully, I can try to get more first-team games.

“He talks to you normally, tells you you’re doing well and says if I want to keep training with them I need to keep my standards up.

“I wanted to follow my dream and to play in the Premier League and choosing Chelsea has turned out to be the right move. I’m enjoying it. The plan for me was set up and I’m now ahead of the plan.”

Gilmour admits he is surprised to have earned senior outings so soon, having figured in league and cup games against and Grimsby, with his potential being fast-tracked .

He added: “I thought I was going to play two years at Under-18s but I played one at 18s and then moved on to the Under-23s.

“This year should be my first year at 23s but I’m one of the senior players.

“I am training with the first team and I have had a couple of games so I’m in a good position now.”

Gilmour will be hoping to see more action over the coming weeks, with Chelsea due to make their return to Premier League action after the international break in a home date with Newcastle on Saturday.