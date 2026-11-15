Lamine Yamal handed new shirt number for Spain as Barcelona sensation prepares to lead La Roja against England

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Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is set to take on a new level of responsibility for his national team after being handed one of the most prestigious jerseys in football history. The teenage winger will switch from his usual number 19 to lead the line for La Roja in tonight’s high-stakes encounter against England

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Yamal takes over the vacant No. 10 jersey

According to Marca, the Barcelona winger has been allocated the prestigious No. 10 shirt for Sunday night’s Nations League clash in Madrid. The squad number became available after its regular holder, Dani Olmo, was ruled out of the current international camp through injury.

Yamal normally wears No. 19 for the national team, though he missed Spain’s recent victory over Czechia while recovering from a knee issue. During that fixture, Liverpool’s Victor Munoz wore the No. 10 jersey, but Munoz will switch to No. 19 against the Three Lions now that Yamal is cleared to return.

De la Fuente hails Yamal's fitness and a heavyweight clash

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed ahead of the fixture that the teenage forward has shaken off his knee problem and is in “perfect condition” to feature. The manager is expecting to name Yamal in his starting line-up for the visit of England.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, De la Fuente underlined the quality on display between the two European heavyweights. “One of the best games you can see in the world right now, if not the best,” he told reporters. “Right now, England-Spain is at the top of world football. We’re in the best moment for these two teams in a long time.”

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La Roja in control of Group A3

Yamal’s return to the fold provides a timely boost for a Spanish side already dictating the pace in Nations League Group A3. La Roja currently sit at the summit of the standings, holding a three-point cushion over England heading into Sunday's showdown.

Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG

Spain established that advantage earlier in the group campaign by claiming a 3-1 victory over the Three Lions at Wembley. Repeating that result on home soil in Madrid would further cement their standing at the top of the table.

High stakes under the Madrid lights

All eyes will be on Yamal on Sunday night as he steps out in the iconic No. 10 shirt against top-tier opposition immediately following his injury layoff. With Olmo sidelined, the teenager faces the immediate test of spearheading Spain's attack and protecting their three-point lead over England in Group A3.