LaLiga tourney: Goal Kenya pooled in Group B alongside Standard and Radio Africa

Eight teams are pooled in two groups with the top two sides making it to the semi-finals

Goal Kenya will be part of the 2021 edition of the LaLiga Media Tournament to be played on Sunday, February 14 at the Goan Institute Grounds in Nairobi.

The tournament, which will include seven other media houses in Kenya, is meant to create good working relations with the stakeholders in the media industry.

The teams are divided into two groups with the top two making it to the semi-finals. Group A has Capital FM, debutants CTGN Africa, Homeboyz, and heavyweights Nation Media.

Goal Kenya are in Group B with Radio Africa, Standard, and Royal Media Services. The champions of the seven-a-side one-day tournament will have a chance to choose a children's football project which will benefit from a donation of LaLiga balls and training kit.

"Finally, the winning team will choose a children football project that will benefit from a donation of training material and LaLiga balls thanks to our partner MBet," Beatriz García who is the LaLiga Delegate in Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia, told Goal after the Thursday draw.

"Please make sure you have selected your project by Sunday since the winning team will be expected to announce the beneficiary."

Goal team manager, who is also the Chief Editor of Goal Kenya, Dennis Mabuka is optimistic the team will make it out of the tough group.

"We have prepared only for a week but we don't fear our opponents," the official said.

"We will do our best to get out of the group stage and then after that, work on winning the title. The players in the team are upbeat and ready to ensure the Goal flag flies way above the rest."

The fixtures will be released a few hours before the tournament kicks off on Sunday.