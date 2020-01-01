LaLiga and SuperSport announce Watch Party for El Clasico 2020

How can I watch LaLiga's El Clasico live in South Africa?

LaLiga , in partnership with Budweiser and SuperSport, have announced that they will be hosting a watch party for this weekend’s El Clasico between and .

The Clasico is one of the world’s most anticipated fixtures and around the world this Sunday 1 March 2020, cities will come to a standstill as friends will become foes and families are split in half for 90 minutes.

Sandton’s Hard Rock Cafe has been announced by the event organisers as the place to be on Sunday to experience the live streaming of this long-standing rivalry.

“LaLiga recognises the continued support from South African football fans and looks forward to sharing yet another show-stopping El Clasico with them,” said Marcos Pelegrín, LaLiga South Africa's Managing Director.

“It’s been our goal to further football culture in South Africa and to pass on positive values associated with the game to our fans.”

The screening will be open to fans of all ages and includes various activities where fans will have the opportunity to walk away with LaLiga merchandise.

Celebrity TV presenter and son of former and wizard Marks Maponyane, Maps, will MC the event and will be available for photos.

Attending fans are urged to register here to get their free tickets.

For more information, join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ElClasicoInJozi or catch LaLiga games on SuperSport 7 on DStv Premium, Compact and Family.