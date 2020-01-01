Laldinliana Renthlei set to join Jamshedpur FC

The full back is set to jump ship from Chennaiyin and join Jamshedpur FC...

Laldinliana Renthlei is likely to sign for for the upcoming (ISL) season, Goal can confirm.

The full-back came to prominence after winning the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) with Chhinga Veng FC in 2017. He was even adjudged the best defender of the tournament for his impressive performances. He was loaned out to to play in and the defender made 24 appearances for the People's Club in the 2017-18 season.

He made his continental debut with Aizawl during their AFC qualifier against Iranian side Zob Ahan Esfahan, a match which Aizawl lost 3-1.

Dinliana joined in 2018 and has made 22 appearances cumulatively in two seasons. Although he fell out of favour in the first half of last season, under Owen Coyle, he once again became a regular and played in most matches including both the semi-finals and the final against .

The Mizo defender joins the Red Miners to further strengthen their backline that already consists of promising players like Jitendra Singh and Narender Gahlot. They have already signed full-back Ricky Lallawmawma from ATK and goalkeeper Pawan Kumar from .

Jamshedpur have also secured the services of winger Jackichand Singh, who had a prolific campaign with last season.

The Tata Steel owned club had a forgetful outing in the 2019-20 campaign as they finished eighth on the league table with 18 points from an equal number of matches.

The club is set for a revamp as they have parted ways with coach Antonio Iriondo. Their mainstay in defence, Tiri, has also left the club. It remains to be seen what further moves they make in the transfer market to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.