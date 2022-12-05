WATCH: LAFC youngster Marvin Gamez scores PERFECT overhead kick in youth game

Marvin Gamez produced quite possibly the best overhead kick you'll ever see in a youth game for LAFC.

Cross came in from the right flank

Gamez sent his overhead kick looping into the top corner

Disbelief from teammates and opponents alike

WHAT HAPPENED? Gamez, who plays for USL side Las Vegas Lights via the LAFC academy, shocked his teammates and his opponents in producing a Ronaldo-esque overhead kick during youth fixture. Mobbed by his teammates, the opposition goalkeeper was clearly impressed too as he turned away with his hands on his head in disbelief!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not often that a moment of such quality is seen in senior football, let alone in youth football pulled off by a relatively unknown entity. However, Gamez will certainly be remembered for this sensational strike, even if he doesn't succeed at the highest level.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAMEZ? Having made a name for himself online, Gamez will certainly want to kick on and improve his all-round game as he looks to carve out a career.