'Lack of professionalism?' - Aussems hits out at AFC Leopards' management

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has questioned the professionalism of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side, suggesting some of the officials involved with the club are careless.

The club has been struggling on and off the pitch owing to inadequate finances and last season, most of the key players left after the team failed to settle their dues.

The 13-time champions resorted to using young players but have since failed to get consistency in the league after collecting just four points from six matches played in the new season.

Ingwe have won one game, drawn another, and lost four in a row, and the Belgian has hinted at possible reasons for this.

What has Aussems said?

"The technical bench, the staff, and the players are facing many challenges," Aussems revealed on his official social media platform.

The technical bench,the staff and the players are facing many challenges (no salaries,no allowances,daily issues...) which prevent the group from working properly. Carelessness of some people?Lack of professionnalism? Hopefully this situation will be fixed as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/4sSC21pMZY — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) November 21, 2021

"No salaries, no allowances, daily issues... which prevent the group from working properly.

"Carelessness of some people? Lack of professionalism? Hopefully, this situation will be fixed as quickly as possible."

Ingwe are currently relying on betting firm BetSafe for grants, but the Covid-19 pandemic also meant the sponsorship money, at times, did not arrive as expected.

League set to resume

Meanwhile, the FKF Caretaker Committee has confirmed the top-tier will resume next weekend.

The body has been mandated to run football matters in the country for the next six months and had initially suspended all top-tiers in Kenya for two weeks to work on regularisation.

But they have now set sights on handing the Kenyan Premier League Limited another opportunity to manage the league.

"We will talk with KPL which is a league entity and hold a meeting with clubs to agree on the smooth running of the league. So we are talking about resumption next weekend," Ali Amour, who is the body's secretariat confirmed in a presser.

Before the league was halted, Gor Mahia had managed to scoop 14 points from six matches, and as a result, they claimed the top position.

Kariobangi Sharks, Nairobi City Stars, Bandari, and Kakamega Homeboyz complete the top five positions.