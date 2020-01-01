Lack of funds will restrict AFC Leopards' transfer activities - Juma

The administrator admits they may try and bring on board just a few stars due to financial constraints

AFC are going to slightly reinforce the current squad in the ongoing transfer window, Football Operation Manager Tom Juma has revealed.

Juma added Ingwe will be active in the transfer market despite the fact they have not signed anyone in the first two weeks. The manager further explained they can only bring players to give strength to the team as they have got no major vacancies to fill.

“We still have at least two weeks before the transfer window closes and it does not mean if we have not been active in the first few days then we are not going to make any new signings,” Juma told Goal.

“I can promise you before the window closes, we would have brought a number of new players. We may bring three or four but what is important for us is to just strengthen the team.

“We have quite a stable team now that will only need to be beefed up slightly.”

Juma also revealed AFC Leopards are trying to build a future squad around Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu and Austin Odhiambo. The trio has enjoyed regular playtime especially since some of the foreign players left the club due to financial hiccups.

“We are trying to build our team around them because if you look at Austin [Odhiambo] and Vincent [Oburu] they are youngsters we promoted from the youth team and [Collins] Shichenje came from Green Commandoes,” Juma said.

“We are trying to compose a team for the future that in the next two or three seasons will have come of age. They are young players who still have anger and ambition and even the ones we are going to recruit will be young enough hopefully.”

The retired footballer ruled out the possibility of signing established or foreign players.

“Due to the lack of enough money, it means we cannot go for professional players or foreigners. In this kind of situation, we may also end up looking upon our youth team to feed us with players,” he stated.

Juma further revealed how two players can look for guidance while at AFC Leopards.

Article continues below

“I hope these young players will learn from their experienced counterparts like Said Tsuma and Robinson Kamura. We must mix youth and experience in order to have a well-balanced team in the end,” the manager concluded.

AFC Leopards will play against Kisumu All-Stars on January 25 at Moi Stadium in the next league match.