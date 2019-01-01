Lack of clean sheets worries Kakamega Homeboyz coach Muyoti

The Kakamega coach unhappy with his side for always giving away goals and says he will work on the defence

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti is worried his side cannot keep a clean sheet despite winning matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Homeboyz continued with their fine run in the league after they hammered 3-1 in a match played at Machakos Stadium on Friday.

However, coach Muyoti is not satisfied with the fact they conceded against the Slum Boys and also let in two goals when they played against champions a week ago.

“It was good for my team to bounce back to winning ways but I am still not happy because we conceded once again,” Muyoti told Goal.

Article continues below

“I am concerned that my defenders cannot keep clean sheets and it is something we need to address. It is an area that we must work on because sometimes it is good when you win a match without conceding.

“I don’t think we have a problem with the attacking area, no my only problem is the defence and we will work on it.”

The win against Mathare United enabled Homeboyz to move to second on the log with 20 points, five fewer than leaders Gor Mahia.