Lacazette offers Arsenal timely fitness boost as French striker returns to full training

The Gunners have welcomed a prolific presence back into the fold, with it possible that he could come into contention for a trip to Sheffield United

Alexandre Lacazette has offered a timely fitness boost, with the French striker having made a return to full training.

The 28-year-old frontman has taken in just three appearances for the Gunners this season.

The most recent of those came in a 2-2 derby draw with on September 1.

With Lacazette nursing a niggling ankle complaint, it was later announced by Arsenal that he would be out of action until October.

A statement released at the time read: "After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness.

"Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks. He is likely to be back in action in October."

Unai Emery’s side are now halfway through the month and readying themselves for a return to action after the latest international break.

They are due to take in a trip to on Monday, with Lacazette easing his way back into contention ahead of that clash.

The Gunners have revealed on their official website, when offering an update on those nursing knocks: “Alex is progressing well and is back in full training.

“Decision on his participation for Monday’s match at Sheffield United will be made in the forthcoming days.”

Emile Smith Rowe is another to have returned to Emery’s plans, with Arsenal saying of the 19-year-old midfielder: “Fully recovered from collision against in . Available for selection.”

Reiss Nelson is, however, still stuck on the treatment table and may not be seen again until after the next international break.

His update read: “Left knee (ligament injury). Sustained during the Standard Liege (h) match. Aiming to return to full training in November.”

Arsenal have, during a break in domestic duty, been looking to get minutes into the legs of those who have seen little game time of late.

They added: “Last Friday (October 11), all non-international first-team squad players, apart from Alex Lacazette, took part in a 90-minute match against a Reading XI at London Colney.

“There were no associated issues in this match.



“Some international players will not be returning until Friday, when they will be assessed ahead of Monday’s match.”

Arsenal head into a meeting with Sheffield United unbeaten in eight games across all competitions, collecting five wins along the way, and with a third-place standing taken up in the Premier League table.