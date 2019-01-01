Lacazette ‘could be happier’ at Arsenal despite productive campaign

The France international striker is enjoying domestic and European challenges, but concedes things could be even better for him and the Gunners

Alexandre Lacazette is enjoying a productive campaign at but claims he “could be even happier”.

The international striker was back on target in his most recent outing for the Gunners.

His priceless away goal helped to guide Unai Emery’s side past Napoli in the Europa League and through to the semi-finals of continental competition.

That challenge is being complemented domestically by a top-four bid in the Premier League.

Lacazette has contributed 16 goals to the collective cause across all competitions, with a useful partnership having been built with fellow frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old is, however, of the opinion that things could be going better, telling RMC Sport: "I do one of the most beautiful jobs in the world, even if I could be even happier.

"When I’m on the pitch, of course there is joy. On the field and off, I keep smiling. You have to smile in life."

Lacazette did not look too impressed at being withdrawn against on Thursday.

He had done his job, though, and delivered on the pre-game instructions passed on by Emery.

On that message, Lacazette said: "The manager wanted us to score, he knew it was going to be difficult for Napoli to score four goals

"Everyone was supportive. We could have played better, done better with the ball, but we’re not going to complain."

Arsenal boss Emery declared himself happy with the efforts of his side after booking a last-four showdown with .

He said: "I’m very proud of my players, very proud of our work.

"We showed the players have the habit to play matches against good teams, good players, good atmosphere like here. We wanted more possession and to control the match with the ball."

The Gunners can shelve their European aspirations for now, with a return to Premier League action set to see them face , and Leicester before playing host to Valencia on May 2.