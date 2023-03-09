Kylian Mbappe urged to consider Man Utd transfer as Rio Ferdinand explains why PSG star is a better option for Red Devils than Harry Kane

Rio Ferdinand has urged Kylian Mbappe to consider a transfer to Manchester United after Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's latest European campaign ended on Wednesday night after a disappointing last-16 defeat to Bayern Munich. Questions are now being asked about the future of their marquee players, including Mbappe, despite the fact that he snubbed a move to Real Madrid to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes last summer. United legend Ferdinand thinks the time has come for Mbappe to take on a new challenge, and he would like to see the Frenchman arrive at Old Trafford in the summer. Madrid have been tipped to make a fresh approach for Mbappe, but Ferdinand feels the Premier League is the best place for his talent to grow further.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s the most devastating player to watch on the planet right now. I love watching him. I think to go to the next level, he needs to go to a more competitive league. I think as much as he’s been great for PSG and they’ve been great for him, he’s won the World Cup and now he’ll want to win the Champions League and I don’t see that happening there," The former United defender told BT Sport.

"[He should move to] Man United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world 100%. I’d love to see him come here – but nowhere else but Man United if he comes to England!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane in the summer, with his current contract set to expire in 2024. When asked to pick between Kane and Mbappe for a potential United switch, Ferdinand added: "Oh 100% Mbappe. I think even Kane would say Mbappe as well. He’s young, he’s beginning to get towards his peak years. He’s not even there yet and he’s already scored more than 200 goals for PSG, won a World Cup and been the top scorer at a World Cup."

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE & MANCHESTER UNITED? The PSG forward will get back to action this weekend against Brest in Ligue 1, while Manchester United are set to face Real Betis in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in the Europa League on Thursday night.