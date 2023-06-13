Kylian Mbappe claims he told PSG he wasn't going extend his contract beyond 2024 last year in strong response to private letter leak

Kylian Mbappe claims to have told Paris Saint-Germain last year that he would not be triggering the extension option in his contract.

World Cup winner has 12 months on his contract

May have to be sold in summer window

Linked with clubs across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international finds himself at the centre of another storm at Parc des Princes following the leaking of a private letter that he sent to the reigning Ligue 1 champions. In that message, the 24-year-old forward stated that he would not be extending his deal in the French capital – with his current terms due to expire in 2024. PSG are now said to be considering a big-money sale, as they are reluctant to see a prized asset leave for nothing, but Mbappe says the club have been aware of this situation for almost 12 months.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe has now said that there were never any discussions regarding an extended stay. A statement released through AFP states: “PSG’s administrative council has been informed since 15th July 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024 and the letter that was sent only served to confirm what I had already told them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe also says that his latest letter “has the sole objective of confirming was had been orally specified beforehand”, with the Frenchman and his entourage going on to state that they "regret that the receipt of this letter was broadcast to the media and that these exchanges were made public for the sole purpose of harming their image and the smooth running of discussions with the club”.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe’s statement also says that he has “not asked for his departure this summer but has just confirmed to the club the non-activation of his additional year”, but a sale is now on the cards as one of the most exciting talents in world football is once again linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea.