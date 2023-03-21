Kylian Mbappe selected as new France captain by Didier Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe has been reportedly been selected as the new captain of France by manager Didier Deschamps ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Mbappe to lead France

Hugo Lloris previously held armband

Antoine Griezmann was the other candidate

WHAT HAPPENED? After former skipper Hugo Lloris retired from international football following the 2022 World Cup, Deschamps was tasked with finding a new leader for Les Bleus. According to ESPN, the manager informed the France squad on Monday evening that Mbappe will get the armband. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, who scored 36 goals in 66 appearances for his country, is reportedly set to be officially announced as France's new captain on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ESPN states that Deschamps spoke to Mbappe on Monday at Clairefontaine, the France team training centre, and also had a chat with Antoine Griezmann - who was the other candidate for the role - before confirming his decision to the rest of the squad. The Atletico Madrid forward will be the vice-captain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe has already led France once in a Nations League clash against Denmark last September. He will now become one of the youngest captains in Les Bleus history, with Deschamps confident that the 24-year-old has matured enough to lead the side on the back of his stellar 2022 World Cup performance.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Lloris was one of the longest-serving captains of France as he held the armband for 14 years from 2008 to 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's era as the French national team captain will start on Friday against the Netherlands at the Stade de France in a 2024 European Championship qualifier.