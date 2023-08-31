Will Kylian Mbappe snub PSG? Nasser Al-Khelaifi says French champions will be 'fine' if all-time leading scorer refuses to extend contract

Nasser Al-Khelaifi says that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared for the possibility that Kylian Mbappe might not extend his contract.

'Good discussions' with Mbappe about PSG stay

Refused to comment on potential extension

Forward appeared in two games so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe and PSG have reportedly been in discussions over a new deal since the France star agreed to stay for at least one more season in Paris. So far, he has turned down at least one offer, but has also promised that he won't leave the club for free.

WHAT THEY SAID: Al-Khelaifi reaffirmed Mbappe's commitment to the club in an interview with RMC Sport on Thursday: "We have another 24 hours. Kylian is a PSG player. We have very good discussions with him, he is a magnificent player, as a person and as a professional. We discussed with the rest of his family. We're going to work, try to do something. If we can, why not? If not, we're ready, we're fine. An extension? I don't want to talk about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe was rumoured to be close to a PSG exit earlier this summer after he informed the club that he would not trigger the option to extend his contract by a further year. He has since, however, agreed to stay for at least one more year, and has appeared in two of PSG's first three fixtures.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe seems poised to be in the lineup as PSG take on Lyon this Sunday.