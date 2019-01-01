Kurt Zouma hails Idrissa Gueye’s ‘unbelievable work’ at Everton

The Senegal international has made 117 tackles this season in the Premier League to help the King Power Stadium outfit to the 10th spot in the log

defender Kurt Zouma has praised Idrissa Gueye’s ‘unbelievable work’ with the Toffees.

The 29-year-old has been a consistent performer for the King Power Stadium outfit helping his side to keep clean sheets in their last two games against and .

The former man ranks second as the best tackler in the Premier League behind international and ’s midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, having made 117 tackles in the division.

The impressive performance have helped Marco Silva’s men to 12 wins out of their 32 league games this season to be placed 10th in the log with 43 points.

And the French international has urged the midfielder to maintain the momentum as the Toffees aim to finish well at the end of the season.

“We are very happy to have him because the work he is doing in midfield is just unbelievable,” Zouma told Everton TV.

“Every single game, he is doing the same thing – he is running everywhere, tackling everywhere, recovering balls, passing well.

“I hope we are going to have him at this level for the rest of the season.

“Everything comes with confidence. I think he is playing more forward now and we all know Gana has quality, with the ball and without the ball.”

Article continues below

Gueye along with Zouma will hope to help extend their winning run to three games when they host on Sunday.