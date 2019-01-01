Kunzi proud of SS Assad making history in the Shield Cup semi-final

SS Assad is the only low ranked side remaining in the Shield Cup

Chairman Shukrani Kuzi has vowed that SS Assad will give a competitive test in the FKF semi-final.

The two coastal sides will clash on May 12 in the penultimate stage of the domestic Cup tournament at Mbaraki Stadium. SS Assad defeated Congo Boyz while Bandari beat fellow Kenyan Premier League rivals to book their semi-final slots respectively.

“We are going to give Bandari a run for their money in the semi's because we will fight and expect that we get the best results out of it. The team is preparing very well for that match knowing that it is historical in every sense because we are the first team from Kwale County to proceed in the competition to this stage,” Kunzi told Goal.

In the last three years, the FKF Division One side has been facing top teams from the in the competition.

“We have been seeing progress in our growth because since 2016 we have been meeting with KPL teams like Western Stima, , and . We met those three teams when they had good players like Allan Wanga when he was still with Tusker and Gor Mahia were under a good coach in Dylan Kerr while we also met Western Stima when they were in a good position in the KPL,” Kuzi added.

Kuzi was also quick to point out the contribution SS Assad have had in Kenyan football in as far as honing skills are concerned. They have helped with the development of Ibrahim Shambi, who captains the U-23 team.

“Our team has produced good players who are doing well elsewhere like Ibrahim Shambi at and Ali Swaleh at Naivas FC. That is a challenge to the current crop of players that they can use their talent and go far career-wise and that is what I remind them every other time,” the chairman stated.

Defending Champions will face at Kenyatta Stadium in the other semi-final.