Kumagai and Naomoto headline Japan squad for Banyana friendly
Lyon defender Saki Kumagai and Freiburg midfielder Hikaru Naomoto lead Japan’s 25-woman team for their international friendly match against South Africa.
The 2020 Women's Olympic Games hosts will face the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up on November 10 at the Kitakyushu Stadium, Fukuoka.
In a build-up to next year's championship in Tokyo, the Nadeshiko ladies will continue their preparations with a warm-up game against the reigning Cosafa Cup champions.
It will be the second time the two nations will be meeting since their first-ever clash at the group stage of the London 2012 Women's Olympic Games at Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.
In her selection, Elfen Saitama goalkeeper Natsumi Asano received a maiden call-up, while Urawa Red Diamonds defender Kiko Seike and teammate Akari Kurishima might earned their senior debut.
A notable absentee was Rumi Utsugi, who helped Seattle Reigns to the semi-final of the National Women's Soccer League Championship before bowing 4-1 to North Carolina Courage this term.
Asako Takakura's side will open camp for the friendly on November 5, with training commencing at the Kitakyushu City Honjo Athletic Stadium same day.
FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Sakiko Ikeda, Ayaka Yamashita, Natsumi Asano
Defenders: Saki Kumagai, Arisa Matsubara, Shiori Miyake, Mayo Doko, Risa Shimizu, Kiko Seike, Asato Miyagawa, Moeka Minami
Midfielders: Emi Nakajima, Hikaru Naomoto, Akari Kurishima, Yuka Momiki, Yui Hasegawa, Hina Sugita, Narumi Miura, Jun Endo
Forwards: Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka, Rika Masuya, Rikako Kobayashi, Riko Ueki